Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams continued an outstanding season with two sacks of Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, but his day looks like it is over in the second quarter.

Williams went down with a non-contact leg injury on an Allen completion to tight end Dawson Knox. Williams eventually walked off the field with the help from members of the team’s medical staff and was holding his lower left leg as he made his way into the sideline medical tent. He eventually went to the locker room.

Williams’ two sacks gave him 11 on the season and he’s been playing at an All-Pro level for the Jets all season. His loss didn’t stop the Jets from forcing a punt after a Sheldon Rankins sack, but the Jets will clearly miss him for however long he’s out.

On the first play after the punt, Jets quarterback Mike White hit Elijah Moore for a 24-yard gain while taking a massive shot from Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. He left the game and Joe Flacco took over for two plays, but he was able to return.

The Jets will be hoping the same is true of Williams.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m. ET: The Jets call Williams questionable to return with a calf injury.

Quinnen Williams to locker room after non-contact injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk