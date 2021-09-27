Quinnen Williams, Jets ignore outside noise amid winless start: 'We aren't listening to the negative s--t being said'

Quinnen Williams reacts celebrates Nov. 3, 2019 cropped

Jets DT Quinnen Williams was vocal about New York turning its season around Sunday after it lost 26-0 at the Denver Broncos and fell to 0-3 on the 2021 season, and he kept the energy Monday in an exchange with a reporter.

Pressed repeatedly about if Jets fans were fair to criticize Gang Green amid another poor start, on the fast track for the franchise's fifth straight losing season, Williams did not mince words about the reporter's delivery.

"I've been here three years," said Williams, who has totaled 92 tackles (16 for loss), 11 sacks (24 quarterback hits), four pass deflections and two forced fumbles (one recovery) in 29 games (25 starts) since the Jets selected from Alabama with the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick.



When the reporter pointed out that the Jets have "lost a lot of games and gotten beaten pretty bad in that time," Williams was direct.

"Yeah, I still don't want to hear that s--t," Williams said.

After the reporter insinuated that Williams thought "the fans don't have a right to be upset about that, the fact that (the Jets) lost 26-0," Williams stopped and laughed.

"I see what you're doing," Williams said.

"I'm saying -- people that have negative stuff to say about (rookie QB) Zach (Wilson) and the team, we're not listening to it," Williams explained. "We want to keep getting better every single day because if you listen to the negative things, you can eventually believe in those negative things. You can eventually go into a tank about those negative things. So for me, for the team and for Zach, we aren't listening to the negative s--t being said."

For his part, Williams was a bright spot in the Jets' Week 3 loss, totaling four tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and two quarterback hits.

The Jets, under new head coach Robert Saleh, remain in search of their first win since Dec. 27 entering Week 4 -- this coming Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Tennessee Titans.