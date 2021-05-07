Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is recovering from foot surgery and should be good to go well before the start of the regular season.

Williams had successful surgery Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson to repair a broken bone in his foot, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The expected recovery time is 10 to 12 weeks, which would mean Williams may miss some of training camp or the preseason but should be good to go before the regular season starts.

The 23-year-old Williams was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has emerged as a solid player for the Jets, although injuries have forced him to miss three games in each of his two NFL seasons. Now he has one more injury, but fortunately one that shouldn’t affect him by the time the season starts.

Quinnen Williams had foot surgery on Thursday, out 10-12 weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk