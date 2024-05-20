Quinnen Williams gets his high school jersey retired

Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams can add another notch to his resume: having his high-school number retired.

On Saturday night, Williams returned to his alma mater, Wenonah High School in Birmingham, Alabama. The school honored Williams by naming Saturday “Quinnen Williams Day” and had his jersey retired by the school. Williams wore No. 50 at Wenonah.

“It’s just humbling for me man,” Williams said, via ABC 33/40 in Birmingham. “These guys tell me how much I inspire them. It humbles me a lot to let me know that I need to continue to do the right things on the field and off the field and continue to do my best and never let up because I got guys who are looking up to me.”

In four years at Wenonah, Williams played 40 games and totaled 186 tackles (92 solo, 94 assisted) with 34.5 tackles for a loss and 19.5 sacks. He even grabbed an interception and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown as a senior.

