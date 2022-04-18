Quinnen Williams expected to attend start of Jets’ offseason program

Quinnen Williams is expected to attend the start of the Jets’ offseason program, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The voluntary portion of New York’s offseason program begins Monday. Williams is eligible for a new contract, but, as of now, he’s not going to try and force the organization’s hand by staying away from the team.

Joe Douglas said in March that the Jets will exercise Williams’ fifth-year option (for 2023) by May 2. New York has expressed an openness to extending Willaims, but Cimini reported that there hasn’t been much recent movement there.

Williams, 24, finished the 2021 season with 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, six sacks and three pass deflections in 15 games.

