Update on Quinnen Williams: DT ruled out for remainder of game

After being initially ruled questionable to return with a calf injury, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

The hope is that the injury isn’t too serious, especially being that it was ruled a calf injury and not a knee injury, as initially thought. That could be key and perhaps some hopeful thinking. But for now, the Jets will be without the heart and soul of their defense as they were looking to come back after being down 7-0 at halftime and did tie the game at 7 with their first drive of the second half.

