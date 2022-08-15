Quinnen Williams dealing with ankle injury, not believed to be serious

The Jets have had no injury luck so far this summer, losing Mekhi Becton for likely the entire season and Zach Wilson for the next few weeks – both to knee injuries. Now, Quinnen Williams is dealing with an injury of his own.

Coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Williams has an ankle issue, but the Jets don’t believe it’s serious. Eddy Pineiro also has some back stiffness coming out of Monday’s session.

Williams is arguably the Jets’ most important defensive player, so having him healthy all year is critical. Expect New York to be very cautious with him as he works his way back from this injury.

