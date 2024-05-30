Quinnen Williams couldn’t believe it’s been 20 years for Aaron Rodgers in NFL

20 years is a long time in any profession. It feels like an eternity in the NFL. It’s also quite an accomplishment to last so long in a league as tough and sometimes cutthroat as the NFL. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will join that club this season as 2024 will be the 20th for the four-time MVP.

One player that was stunned to learn that stat? Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

“Twenty years?” Williams said, via the Associated Press. “I didn’t know that. Aaron’s 20 years in the NFL? Mannn.”

Rodgers’ 20th season will be his second with the Jets after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, a run that included a win in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams was also amazed to find out that the number of years Rodgers has been in the league is the same as the number of years rookie running back Braelon Allen is alive. The Jets’ fourth-round pick is still only 20 years old and doesn’t turn 21 until January. Williams, by the way, is 26.

“So he’s been in the NFL as long as he’s been alive!” Williams said. “That’s crazy, huh? I’ve got to joke with (Rodgers) about that.”

Coming off his Achilles injury, Rodgers has been fully participating in OTAs this spring. His much-anticipated return to regular-season game action comes Monday, September 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

