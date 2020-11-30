Stats reveal how Quinnen Williams continues to be bright spot for jets

Quinnen Williams finishes a sack

It is pretty hard to look at any positives coming from an 0-11 team, but there actually are a couple of bright spots that have been showing for the Jets recently. And one of them happens to be someone the team was hoping would bounce back and have a resurgent year.

Quinnen Williams, the Jets’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, didn’t have the rookie season that everyone in the organization, or the league for that matter, expected him to have. Injury didn’t help matters and his game-wrecking ability that he showed at Alabama wasn’t really shown.

But in the Jets’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Williams showed once again why the team covets him so much.



According to Pro Football Focus, Williams’ overall defensive grade of 91.6 was the best on the Jets during the contest. His run defense (91.5 grade) was solid, and he led the team in combined tackles (7). He also had two sacks to bring his total to six on the season, too.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins’ offense might have scored 20 points, but Williams looked virtually unblockable as he had his way with Miami’s offensive line. And interior pressure helps the edge rushers out like Jordan Jenkins, who graded next-best at 89.7 with six tackles and two sacks, per PFF’s numbers.

Overall, Williams is impressing with an 80.7 overall grade while also ranking Top 10 among interior linemen against the run with a 78.6 grade in that category. He’s also generating a good amount of pressure with a 76.6 grade there and totaling 29 pressures this season.

These numbers indicate that Williams is definitely progressing in an awfully down season for Gang Green. And that’s what he came into 2020 looking to do after casting some doubt that he shouldn’t have been drafted as high as he was a year ago.

As the Jets finish out the rest of the year, it’s the offense that will catch most of the flak. But on defense, Williams is someone who keeps you watching as he continues to build on a solid sophomore campaign.