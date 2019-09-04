Quinnen Williams a backup on Jets’ depth chart

The Jets chose Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, but Williams has not yet earned a starting job.

Williams is listed as second string on the Jets’ first depth chart of the season, behind Steve McLendon on the defensive line.

Teams’ publicly released depth charts don’t necessarily show how the team will line up for the first play of the first game, but it’s an indication that Williams will be coming off the bench in Week One.

Also noteworthy on the Jets’ depth chart is that Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver just claimed off waivers from the Patriots, is the starting punt returner.