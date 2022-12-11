Quinnen Williams avoids serious injury, could play in Week 15

There was a collective gasp when Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams went down with what was initially thought to be a knee injury. After being checked out in the locker room, the injury was deemed to be a calf injury.

Williams was initially ruled as questionable to return but at halftime was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The fact that is turned out to be a calf injury and not a knee injury was definitely positive news.

Those around the Jets can breathe a sigh of relief. Head coach Robert Saleh said Williams avoided a serious injury and is considered “day-to-day”. There’s a chance Williams will be able to play in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

Williams, once again, made his presence felt. The likely Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice, giving him 11 sacks for the season. Entering Sunday, only eight players — Nick Bosa, Matthew Judon, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, Chris Jones, Myles Garrett, Brian Burns and Alex Highsmith — reached double-digit sacks.

The Jets will really be hoping Williams will be able to play in Week 15 as the Jets enter the final quarter of their season at 7-6 and in a three-team battle for the final playoff spot in the AFC with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

