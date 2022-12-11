Quinnen Williams avoids serious injury, could play in Week 15

There was a collective gasp when Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams went down with what was initially thought to be a knee injury. After being checked out in the locker room, the injury was deemed to be a calf injury.

Williams was initially ruled as questionable to return but at halftime was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The fact that is turned out to be a calf injury and not a knee injury was definitely positive news.

Those around the Jets can breathe a sigh of relief. Head coach Robert Saleh said Williams avoided a serious injury and is considered “day-to-day”. There’s a chance Williams will be able to play in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

Quinnen Williams is considered day to day, per Saleh. Avoids serious injury. Hoping he can play next week. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 11, 2022

Williams, once again, made his presence felt. The likely Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice, giving him 11 sacks for the season. Entering Sunday, only eight players — Nick Bosa, Matthew Judon, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, Chris Jones, Myles Garrett, Brian Burns and Alex Highsmith — reached double-digit sacks.

The Jets will really be hoping Williams will be able to play in Week 15 as the Jets enter the final quarter of their season at 7-6 and in a three-team battle for the final playoff spot in the AFC with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire