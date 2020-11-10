Quinnen Williams among inactives for Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets will officially be without two key pieces of their team Monday night, one on each side of the ball, as Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and Sam Darnold (shoulder) have been ruled out against the Patriots.

Though it was expected, their absences could play big as the Jets look for their first win of the season against a reeling Patriots team that have lost four straight.

Joe Flacco will start in Darnold's place, but unlike his first go around running the offense, he'll have the WR core the Jets had hoped to have all season in. Breshard Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims are all active.

With those weapons available to him and the Patriots defense depleted — Stephon Gilmore and Lawrence Guy are both out — Flacco will try to turn back the clock and guide this team to it's best opportunity to secure a win this season.

In addition to Williams and Darnold, some of the other Jets inactives include K Sam Ficken, OL Cameron Clark and LB Blake Cashman.