Quinnen Williams agrees to massive contract extension with the New York Jets

Former Alabama defensive lineman, Quinnen Williams, and the New York Jets have finally reached terms on a massive contract extension. The new deal has been in the work for months, but both sides finally agreed on a four-year deal worth $96 million, $66 million of which will be guaranteed. Outside of future Hall of Famer, Aaron Donald, Williams becomes the highest-paid player at the position ever surpassing Jeffery Simmons of the Titans deal which was four years and $94 million.

Williams has been the anchor of the Jets’ defense since being selected No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He was a First-team All-Pro in 2022 and had a breakout season as he paved the way up front with 55 tackles and 12.0 sacks. Williams now becomes the first player the Jets have selected in the first round of the draft to sign a second contract with the team since Muhammad Wilkerson who was picked in 2011.

The Jets are thought to be playoff and even Super Bowl contenders after signing Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Locking up Williams for the near future was the next piece in solving their Super Bowl puzzle.

Jets and Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal that includes $66 million guaranteed, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zQOClPLBOD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2023

