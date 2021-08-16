The Jets have defensive tackle Quinnen Williams back on the practice field.

Williams was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp after having foot surgery this offseason. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week that the team was planning a mock practice for Williams to assess his readiness for that step and Monday’s news suggests he passed the test.

The 2019 first-round pick is headed into this season off of a productive 2020 campaign. He had 55 tackles, seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles as one of the few bright spots during a 2-14 Jets season.

Saleh said on Monday that Williams may get reps in joint practices with the Packers this week, but won’t play in Saturday’s game.

Sheldon Rankins and Folorunso Fatukasi started on the interior of the defensive line against the Giants on Saturday night with Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers outside of them. Williams’ return will lead to some shuffling for that unit.

Quinnen Williams activated from PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk