The Jets got their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday and a couple of their players made a little history during the 27-24 overtime win.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had two sacks and linebacker Quincy Williams recorded the first of his NFL career, which made them the first brothers to record sacks for the same team in the same game since the NFL made sacks an official stat in 1982. Quinnen Williams said after the game that their mother, who died when he was 12, would be “super proud” of her sons and he shared his pride in his brother’s achievement.

“It was amazing because a lot of people don’t know about him,” Quinnen said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “A lot of people don’t really think of him as a baller like he is. For him to go out there and execute and put it on tape like he did was amazing to see.”

The Jets had seven sacks overall on Sunday and the pressure they put on Ryan Tannehill was a big factor in getting the victory. Should they continue to find success on that front, it might not be the last time that the Williams brothers pull off this feat.

Quinnen and Quincy Williams are first brothers to record sacks for same team in same game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk