Quinn shares Sharks' plan after clinching best NHL draft lottery odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Mission accomplished?

On Fan Appreciation Night, the Sharks clinched the best 2024 NHL Draft lottery odds with a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at SAP Center. They will have a 25.5 percent chance to select almost-certain first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

Sharks coach David Quinn couldn’t hide his excitement about the prospect of adding his fellow Boston University alum before the game.

“[He’s] what we want to be as an organization, what the sport demands," Quinn said. "He’s got high, high skill, but he’s got a hardness to him that allows him to be a different type of player. When I watch him, I think Jonathan Toews a lot. Maybe a little bit more skill.”

Now that’s an endorsement!

With or without Celebrini, though, Quinn also was making clear what he wants from the Sharks moving forward.

Part of that, they can’t be this bad again.