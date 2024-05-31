Quinn Schulte named to 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Iowa safety Quinn Schulte has been named to the 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List as announced by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation on Friday.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, established by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, is a prestigious award presented to the defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The foundation aims to find not only the best player on the field, but off the field as well. The acronym IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity, which are all attributes of the award’s namesake Ronnie Lott.

The award is presented annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym.

Schulte began his career at Iowa as a walk on. Through hard work and determination, he has become one of the mainstay starters in Phil Parker’s defensive backfield.

Schulte has appeared in and started 27 games for the Hawkeyes the last two seasons, compiling 136 total tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions. Schulte earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2023.

Schulte has been very active off the field, volunteering in several charitable activities. Last year, Schulte was honored as an Academic All-American and was a National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society honoree.

The last Hawkeye to win the Lott IMPACT Trophy was Josey Jewell in 2017. Last year, Cooper DeJean was a Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X:@Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire