Quinn Priester’s Best Start Goes for Naught as Giants Beat Pirates 3-0

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Rookie Quinn Priester pitched six shutout innings in the best start of his young career but it wasn’t enough to keep the Pittsburgh Pirates from being walked off by Giants 3-0 on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Patrick Bailey hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer David Bednar (1-2) to break a scoreless tie. Bednar’s struggles continued as he failed to retire any of the three batters he faced and his ERA ballooned to 12.00.

Preister allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one while throwing 84 pitches. It was quite a reversal from his first start of the season last Friday when he tagged for five runs in 4.1 innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. The 23-year-old entered Friday with a 7.79 career ERA.

