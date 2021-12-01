Quinn Nordin waived by Patriots

Patriots waive kicker Quinn Nordin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not that it was ever in question, but Nick Folk's job appears to be secured for at least the rest of the season.

The New England Patriots have waived kicker Quinn Nordin, shortly after he returned to practice while on injured reserve.

Nordin, an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, had originally made New England's 53-man roster out of training camp before landing on injured reserve prior to Week 2. He was inactive for the team's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The 37-year-old Folk leads the NFL in both field goals made (31) and field goals attempted (34) and is fifth in the league in field goal percentage at 91.2. Since signing with the Patriots midway through the 2019 season, Folk has connected on 71 of 79 field goal attempts (89.9%).

Folk is a free agent at season's end, however, which would make it worthwhile to attempt to stash Nordin on the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots released defensive back Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad. Keyes, a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, appeared in eight games as a rookie for the Chiefs and four more of the Indianapolis Colts this season before landing on the practice squad in Foxboro.

Interestingly enough, the pick with which Kansas City drafted Keyes was originally owned by the Patriots -- New England attached the pick to Duke Dawson in a deal with the Denver Broncos at the end of training camp in 2019 which netted the Patriots a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, which the team used on Justin Herron.