Will it be Quinn Nordin or Nick Folk kicking for the Patriots on Sunday?

When you have two quarterbacks, you have none. When you have two kickers, you have, well, two kickers.

Technically, the Patriots have only one kicker on the active roster — rookie Quinn Nordin. However, Nick Folk (pictured) is on the practice squad, and he can be elevated for Sunday.

As noted by Chris Mason of MassLive.com, it could be Folk.

Coach Bill Belichick was asked by reporters on Friday regarding the possibility of elevating Folk for the game.

“I think there’s a lot of merit to it,” Belichick said. “That’s why he’s on the practice squad, as all the players are. With the two standard activations that teams are allowed to have, that’s a lot different than it was going back to ‘19 where it was a whole different set of rules. There’s certainly more flexibility and I feel like right now we have two good kickers combined on our total roster. That’s a good thing.”

Nordin, undrafted out of Michigan, would have to clear waivers if he were released from the 53-man roster. Folk, as a vested veteran, can be cut without clearing waivers at any point before the trade deadline. He also can be moved up from the practice squad twice before being released.

Reading between the tea leaves (a deliberate Simmsism), it looks like Nordin will be inactive and Folk will be elevated and kicking against the Dolphins.

