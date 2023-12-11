Quinn Meinerz returning to Denver after staying in hospital overnight due to irregular heartbeat

Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz didn't travel back to Denver with the team after Sunday's win over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Meinerz spent the night in a hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the first half of the game. According to multiple reports, Meinerz has now been released from the hospital and will return to Denver with the issue under control.

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow had a similar irregularity while playing for the Broncos during a 2021 game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Glasgow returned to action after missing one game and now plays for the Lions.

There's no word on if Meinerz will be available in Week 15. Luke Wattenberg replaced him against the Chargers.