Quinn laments Sharks' effort in heartbreaking loss to Senators

The Sharks will have an extra night in Ottawa to think about another difficult loss following their 5-4 defeat to the Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Originally scheduled to fly to Buffalo after Saturday's loss to the Senators, a northeastern snowstorm has grounded the Sharks in Canada.

They’ll get to spend some more time ruminating over the last-second loss, after Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal with just over three seconds remaining in the third period that was reviewed for goalie interference. The goal was good, though it looked on the replay like Tarasenko might have pushed Justin Bailey into Mackenzie Blackwood before the game-winner.

But tellingly, that wasn’t the story post-game.

Instead, it was another listless effort by San Jose, who got outshot 41-18. So despite Anthony Duclair, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, and Filip Zadina scoring and being just five seconds away from a not-so-hard-earned overtime point, head coach David Quinn didn’t care.



