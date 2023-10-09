Quinn: Gabriel is the 'Heisman favorite'
Brady Quinn joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap an upset-filled weekend in college football, and explains why Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel should be considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.
Brady Quinn joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap an upset-filled weekend in college football, and explains why Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel should be considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.
We had another fun day of college football.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledges Dearica Hamby's discrimination complaint, and Sabrina Ionescu's busy weekend in Las Vegas.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Richardson injured his throwing shoulder Sunday against the Titans.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
The IOC will make a decision Oct. 16 that will determine whether flag football and baseball will appear in the 2028 Olympics.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Dan Titus for a quick preview of the fantasy basketball landscape before fantasy managers head into their drafts. Then, Dan Devine joins the show to discuss Level 3 in Yahoo Sports’ “NBA Levels” project.
Kiyan excelled in the open court and has a second burst in transition that’s hard to guard. He has an improved read off the pick-and-roll and if the defense slips and goes under, he’ll get his shot off.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his points-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games