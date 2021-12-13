Quinn Ewers transferring to Texas

Well, it’s all come full circle for now former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers. After inserting his name into the transfer portal last week, he has decided to transfer back home to Texas, a program that he was originally committed to before changing course and deciding to become a Buckeye.

Ewers announced his transfer decision on his Twitter account Sunday to much fanfare for the burnt orange.

A 5-star prospect, Ewers was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting cycle, but then made the surprising decision to reclassify to 2021 in order to take advantage of new Name, Image, and Likeness regulations for college athletes. He reportedly made more than $1 million in endorsement deals once he enrolled at Ohio State this summer.

He came to Columbus so late that he was never really able to get enough reps to be a part of everything in 2021, but it was expected that he would compete next year and maybe be the face of the program in a year or two. He got into just one game at OSU, a blowout vs. Michigan State, and was only asked to hand the ball off two times very late in the contest.

Then, rumors began to circulate about Ewers looking to head closer to home. Those smoking rumblings led to real concerns when the top-rated quarterback recruit ever to come out according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings entered the portal.

Ewers now goes to a Texas program that is in transition with new head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns were just 5-7 last season, but there’s now renewed hope that Ewers can lead the program back to where many feel it belongs.

Ewers will still have four years of eligibility left and can now focus on football on the timeline that he was originally a part of. Many Buckeye fans will no doubt see this as a kid taking advantage of the system, but we wish Ewers nothing but luck in his future.

