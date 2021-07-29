Quinn Ewers to Ohio State early, Big 12 lawyers up vs ESPN, Pac-12 & Big Ten not expanding?

We officially have an Olympian in our extended podcast family as Brooke Forde took to the pool in Japan yesterday. SI's Pat Forde takes us inside covering your child on the world stage.

College football expansion talk continues to turn as the Big 12 sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN... there always will be lawyers. And in another unexpected event, #1 QB recruit Quinn Ewers is mulling over a decision to leave high school a year early to enroll at Ohio State to cash in on the new NIL laws. Is this the next big trend for top recruits? Finally, the Pac-12 said they could be comfortable staying with 12 teams...could we see the Big Ten doing the same?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts