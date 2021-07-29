Quinn Ewers to Ohio State early, Big 12 lawyers up vs ESPN, Pac-12 & Big Ten not expanding?

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel
·1 min read

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer
Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PodcastsSpotify

We officially have an Olympian in our extended podcast family as Brooke Forde took to the pool in Japan yesterday. SI's Pat Forde takes us inside covering your child on the world stage.

College football expansion talk continues to turn as the Big 12 sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN... there always will be lawyers. And in another unexpected event, #1 QB recruit Quinn Ewers is mulling over a decision to leave high school a year early to enroll at Ohio State to cash in on the new NIL laws. Is this the next big trend for top recruits? Finally, the Pac-12 said they could be comfortable staying with 12 teams...could we see the Big Ten doing the same?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories

  • Big 12 sends ESPN cease and desist letter as commissioner says network wants to 'destabilize' conference

    The Big 12 Conference has sent ESPN a letter demanding the network refrain from communicating with its current membership or with other FBS leagues.

  • Caeleb Dressel gets his individual Olympic gold

    Caeleb Dressel sprinted to his second of what could be several gold medals at these Olympics, winning the men's 100-meter freestyle.

  • Big 12 accuses ESPN of encouraging its schools to leave conference in cease-and-desist letter

    The Big 12's realignment crisis is getting even uglier.

  • Texas A&M regents officially voice support for SEC to add Oklahoma and Texas

    Without A&M dissenting, the SEC looks set to have a "unanimous" vote to add the two Big 12 schools.

  • Broncos CEO says team's ownership will be settled next year

    The Denver Broncos should have a new owner by this time next year, whether that's Brittany Bowlen or a billionaire like Jeff Bezos. Team president and CEO Joe Ellis said Tuesday that the trust that runs the franchise will begin a transition in early 2022 and the new owner will be in place by the start of next season.

  • Dressel's First Individual Gold Highlights USA's Four Medals in Pool

    American Caeleb Dressel won gold in the 100-meter freestyle event, setting an Olympic record in the process. Dressel was followed by Kyle Chalmers of Australia, who won the silver, and Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia.

  • Harley-Davidson Is Roaring Back to Life

    Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) returned to profitability in the second quarter as motorcycle revenue more than doubled from last year, but the market is worried inflation, higher raw materials costs, and lingering global supply chain issues will hamper the motorcycle maker's continued growth. Harley's performance, though, shows CEO Jochen Zeitz plans to create a smaller, more narrowly focused company -- one that is both profitable and on the right track. Harley reported consolidated revenue rose 77% to $1.5 billion, generating net income of $206 million, or $1.33 per share.

  • Wake Up Warchant: Mon. - SOS for ACC as SEC set to expand, recruiting wrap

    Get your Seminole sports fix - Wake Up Warchant! Daily podcasts covering FSU football, recruiting, basketball baseball

  • Consider this your reminder to store your campsite food properly

    Bears: they’re just like us. They smell food and beer and they come a-lumberin’. The most recent case of bear/human contact involves a woman who got slapped with a $5,826.99 fine. Why? Because she attracted a bear with improperly stored food at her campsite in Grand Teton National Park. Can’t blame the bear for wanting to get in on a little garbage action.

  • Teen who went viral skateboarding in a dress wins Olympic silver

    Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, 13, became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years.

  • Bobby Finke's remarkable comeback leads to stunning gold

    American Bobby Finke came from behind to win the men's 800-free in stunning fashion.

  • U.S. senators urge barring Huawei, ZTE from $1.9 trillion gov't funding measure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two U.S. senators on Wednesday said they are introducing a measure to prohibit funds in a $1.9 trillion government funding measure from being used to purchase Chinese telecommunications equipment from Huawei, ZTE and other companies deemed U.S. security threats. Senators Tom Cotton, a Republican, and Mark Warner, a Democrat, said the funds that were approved in March in a law known as the American Rescue Plan should not be used to potentially undermine U.S. telecommunications networks. "With states across the country mapping out their plans for quality and affordable high-speed internet as a result of historic funding from the American Rescue Plan, we’ve got to make sure no community is sacrificing network security,” said Warner.

  • REPORT: Big 12 issues cease and desist letter to ESPN

    Sports' Pete Thamel, the Big 12 has issued a cease and desist letter to ESPN. As the tweet below indicates, it is in response to claims that ESPN was heavily involved in the negotiations between Oklahoma and Texas and the SEC. Earlier in the week, Texas and Oklahoma and Texas informed the Big 12 of their intent to not extend their grant of media rights beyond 2025.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema doesn't support Democrats' $3.5T reconciliation bill

    Sinema’s reservations about the "human infrastructure" push could force Democrats to scale back the budget reconciliation bill.

  • Rayssa Leal returns to Brazil with silver Olympic medal

    Upon her arrival, Leal skated across the airport lobby showing off her silver medal.She is on her way back to the city of Imperatriz where she was born and lives with her family.Japanese 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya clinched the Olympic title in the women's street skateboarding competition on Monday (July 26), shedding tears of happiness after nailing her final trick and becoming the country's youngest-ever gold medal winner.Bronze went to Japan's Funa Nakayama, aged 16.

  • Jordan Chiles Admits She Likes to Buy Jordans to Help Deal With Stress

    With news of Simone Biles withdrawing from the womens all-around final, the focus on mental health and dealing with stress has become an important topic of discussion.

  • Tony Buzbee tees off on NFL over Deshaun Watson situation

    The NFL reportedly has not had access to many of the 22 women who have sued Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, to any third parties who may have relevant information, or to the evidence gathered by the Houston Police Department. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women suing Watson, doesn’t buy it. “To suggest the NFL [more]

  • Lea Thompson Tried to Reboot HOWARD THE DUCK

    Howard the Duck was a big box office flop 35 years ago. But it gained a cult following ever since, including with its own star, Lea Thompson. The post Lea Thompson Tried to Reboot HOWARD THE DUCK appeared first on Nerdist.

  • USA overwhelms Iran, bounces back from Olympic loss with 120-66 win

    “We came out with more freedom as individuals and took the shots that we normally take.” —Kevin Durant.

  • Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to 'destabilize' conference

    Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of encouraging other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference more quickly and without paying a massive buyout. “I have absolute certainty that they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Big 12 Commissioner Bowlsby told The Associated Press on Wednesday after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network. The letter addressed to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, President of Programming and Content, said the Big 12 had become aware the network had taken actions “to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN.”