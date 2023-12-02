Quinn Ewers throws for 354 yards in first half of Big 12 Championship

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had a first half in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday that most quarterbacks would dream of for any full game.

The Longhorns quarterback threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns.

He was 23-of-31 passing with one interception.

The Longhorns led Oklahoma State, 35-14, as they looked to impress the CFP committee and earn one of the coveted four playoff spots.

Quinn Ewers is just on another level today 🤘🔥 pic.twitter.com/gyuWM3HV1j — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire