With Quinn Ewers, Texas must balance the future with the present

Quinn Ewers makes Texas a College Football Playoff contender.

If healthy, Ewers could get them there this year. Unfortunately, he is not healthy and rushing him into danger risks Texas’ real chance of being even more imposing next year.

The decision as to whether or not Ewers should play is a complex one. Texas certainly wants to send Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and experienced departing defensive players out with a bang. Their careers matter, and Quinn Ewers gives them a chance to accomplish what they haven’t already.

Keondre Coburn and T’Vondre Sweat came up big against Alabama and should be rewarded for their efforts. Nevertheless, the program must also protect Quinn Ewers’ future.

Heading into the season, Texas had plenty of questions offensively. Ewers appeared to have answered them in his time on the field Saturday.

Whether it happens this year or next year, Ewers has a chance to bring Texas to another level. The question is, will Texas protect its asset or rush him back to win now?

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire