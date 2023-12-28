Quinn Ewers, Texas lives up to the hype in circuitous path to CFP
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz details the Longhorns winding road back to national prominence and how the one-loss team fought its way into the College Football Playoff.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.
Murphy is entering the transfer portal ahead of the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
Will the Browns get another sprinkling of that old Joe Flacco magic?
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe to talk about the Celtics and LeBron James’ longevity.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
How you like them now?
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.