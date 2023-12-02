Quinn Ewers sets Big 12 passing record & more key stats from Oklahoma State loss to Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State’s second trip to the Big 12 Championship Game was nothing short of a disaster.

The 18th-ranked Cowboys were demolished 49-21 by No. 7-ranked Texas on Saturday in AT&T Stadium as the Longhorns made a statement to the College Football Playoff committee.

The Cowboys (9-4, 7-2) now await their bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday.

Here is a look at the loss through the numbers:

Ollie Gordon bottled up by Longhorns

34: Rushing yards by Gordon on just 13 carries. It’s his third-lowest total of the season.

2.6: Yards per carry by Gordon, his second-lowest rushing total of the season. His lowest total came in a blow-out loss to UCF when he averaged 2.1 yards per carry.

54: Receiving yards by Gordon on four catches.

0: Touchdowns by Gordon, just the fourth time that’s happened this season. OSU is winless when Gordon does not reach the end zone.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers has record day vs. OSU

452: Passing yards by Ewers, a new Big 12 Championship Game record. He surpassed the previous mark set of 384 yards by OU’s Sam Bradford in the third quarter. Bradford set that record in the 2008 game vs. Missouri. Ewers’ total is also a career high.

12: Straight completions by Ewers to open the game. He was a perfect 11 for 11 in the opening quarter, throwing three touchdowns.

4: Touchdown passes by Ewers, which ties another Big 12 title game record. OU’s Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kansas State’s Ell Roberson (2003) each threw four TDs.

Texas offense overwhelms Cowboys’ defense

295: Total yards on Texas’ first four drives of the game, all resulting in touchdowns. The Longhorns ran 24 plays in that span.

662: Total yards by the Longhorns, a season high allowed by OSU and a Big 12 title game record. The previous high was 592 in the loss at UCF. It’s also the most yards allowed by the Cowboys since allowing 639 yards vs. Texas Tech in 2020.

2: Texas receivers with 100 or more yards receiving. Ja’Tavion Sanders had eight catches for 105 yards. Adonai Mitchell caught six passes for 109 yards. Each grabbed a touchdown pass as well. It’s the first time since 2022 against Texas Tech that OSU has allowed two receivers to surpass 100 yards.

1: Touchdown reception by defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, who was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week earlier this week.

33: First downs by the Longhorns, compared to 13 by the Cowboys.

Cowboys’ offense has some highpoints in loss

250: Passing yards by OSU quarterback Alan Bowman, who completed 22 of 38 passes. He also threw three touchdowns and an interception.

9: Receptions by Brennan Presley for 93 yards. It’s the sixth time this season that Presley has caught at least eight passes and fourth time in the past five games.

2: Touchdown receptions by Rashod Owens, who entered the game with just a single score on the season. He caught four passes for 85 yards, including a 41-yard reception.

OSU’s Nick Martin has big day

13: Tackles by OSU star Nick Martin, which moves him into a tie for first place for a single season with 133 total tackles, equaling Orie Lemon’s 2010. In this game, Martin passed Keith Burns (126) and Malcolm Rodriguez (130).

1: Interception by Martin, who snagged a pass from Ewers in the second quarter and returned it to the Longhorns’ 4, setting up a touchdown. It’s the long turnover the Cowboys forced.

Other notable numbers

0-5: OSU’s record in AT&T Stadium, including two Big 12 championship losses in three seasons.

84,523: Fans in attendance, a new record for the game. It passed the previous mark set by the OU and Texas matchup in 2018.

49: Combined points in the first half, also a new record in the Big 12 title game history. The previous total was 46, which was set by Colorado and Texas in 2001.

9-10: OSU coach Mike Gundy’s record against Texas.

1-2: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s record against OSU. This was his first victory in three seasons.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Texas QB Quinn Ewers breaks Big 12 passing record vs. Oklahoma State