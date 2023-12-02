Quinn Ewers receives Big 12 championship belt from The Undertaker

And now Texas waits.

The Longhorns crunched Oklahoma State on Saturday, 49-21, in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers was the star as he threw for 452 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The game marked the Longhorns’ exit from the Big 12, since they are headed for the SEC.

And to the victor of the game sponsored by WWE, goes a championship belt.

The quarterback will never forget who presented it to him: The Undertaker.

The Undertaker gave Quinn Ewers a championship belt after the Big 12 Championship🏆 pic.twitter.com/7jxm2DTrGv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 2, 2023

