Quinn Ewers officially enrolls at Ohio State

Five-star reclassified 2021 quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers has officially enrolled at Ohio State. A spokesman for OSU confirmed that Ewers has officially joined the program, had enrolled in classes, and will wear the No. 3.

Ewers shocked the college football world when he decided to reclassify from the 2022 class to the 2021 one in order to take advantage of new name, image, and likeness opportunities as a collegiate athlete. Sure enough, once that decision was made, Ewers unveiled an endorsement deal before he even arrived on campus.

With what is considered the top prospect in the 2021 class, and was the top 2022 prospect according to almost all recruiting services, the quarterback room will be a very crowded one. Ohio State is currently embattled in a quarterback competition that involves presumed favorite C.J. Stroud, five-star true freshman Kyle McCord, and high four-star Jack Miller.

It is unlikely that Ewers will compete for the starting job this year, but we could see him factor in very soon in the near future.

