Quinn Ewers named starting quarterback for Texas

Less than a year after leaving Ohio State, Quinn Ewers got his wish and will be the starter at another big-time program.

Originally committed to Texas, Ewers flipped his commitment to Ryan Day and Ohio State as a part of the 2022 class. At the time, he was the top-rated quarterback and recruit in the class. As NIL began to take hold though, Ewers made the decision to reclassify and become a part of the 2021 class. Even then, he was considered the highest-rated prospect to ever commit to the Buckeyes and still ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 cycle as well.

With the late reclassification and arrival late on the campus of Ohio State, Ewers was never going to unseat C.J. Stroud, who had already been in the program for a year and gone through a competition with another 5-star quarterback, Kyle McCord.

As the season wore on, and as Stroud took nearly every snap for Ohio State, and McCord was the first off the bench as the backup, rumors began to swirl late in the season that Ewers may be looking to transfer. It didn’t take long for the talented quarterback to make good on those rumors and enter the transfer portal, eventually finding his way back to the Longhorns program.

And now, after a competition with sophomore Hudson Card, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian named Ewers QB1 for the upcoming 2022 season.

Steve Sarkisian took the college football world by storm on Friday by naming Quinn Ewers the starter. https://t.co/kuAMmbvJ2u — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) August 19, 2022

For OSU fans, it might be a bit sour, but at the end of the day you want guys that want to be at Ohio State, and if Ewers left to try and make a name in his home state, then more power to him.

We’ll be watching to see how the former Buckeye does as he looks to become the face of the Texas program for at least a couple of years.

