Quinn Ewers’ high school coach: “I think he’s where he should have been from the get-go”

Texas fans had long been clamoring for the arrival of quarterback Quinn Ewers, but this offseason wasn’t the first time fans waited to see him in the burnt orange.

Ewers once committed to Texas when Tom Herman was still the head coach, but later flipped to Ohio State due to a variety of reasons. He decided to forgo his senior season of high school and enroll early in Columbus where he cashed in on a ton of NIL deals. Steve Sarkisian’s efforts to retain him were too little too late.

However, when it came to potential playing time for the Buckeyes, Ewers saw very little due to the fact he was buried on the depth chart after he arrived late. The quarterback battle between C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, and Jack Miller had already been in motion.

Even as soon as Ewers committed to Ohio State, Texas fans were clamoring for him to get his money and then transfer to Texas after the season. While at one point that seemed outlandish, the young gunslinger did just that.

It was a move his high school coach at Southlake Caroll, Riley Dodge, believes should have happened from the beginning. Dodge told College Football Daily that Ewers should of been at Texas from the jump.

Now that he is in Austin, Ewers will not only be tasked with beating out Hudson Card for the starting spot, but will also face the pressure of attempting to be the next quarterback to bring Texas back to national relevancy.