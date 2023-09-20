Quinn Ewers falls out of On3’s top 10 QB rankings entering Week 4

After the best performance of his collegiate career against Alabama, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled in Week 3 vs. Wyoming.

The Longhorns were able to escape with a win and score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but Steve Sarkisian’s squad was tied 10-10 with Wyoming heading into the final quarter of play.

Ewers wasn’t his best mechanically and struggled with ball placement. The sluggish performance dropped Ewers in On3’s quarterback rankings heading into Week 4. Prior to the Wyoming game, Ewers was considered On3’s No. 8 quarterback. Now, he’s placed at No. 14.

Here’s a look at On3’s top quarterbacks in college football this week.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire