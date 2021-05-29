Quinn Ewers explains why top prospects keep leaving the state of Texas

Griffin McVeigh
·2 min read

Texas has had a five-star recruit problem over the past few seasons. Since landing Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster in the 2018 class, the Longhorns have gone two for 26 on in-state five stars (with the class of 2022 pending).

Thank the Lord for Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordan Whittington.

Quinn Ewers has the potential to be the biggest miss out of them all. The once Texas commit is now loyal to Ohio State. Rated a perfect 1.000 on the 247sports composite, no quarterback has achieved the ranking since Vince Young. A generational quarterback the Longhorns are going to miss out on again.

In a recent interview with 247Sports, Ewers was asked why all the high-rated prospects out of the state of Texas were leaving. Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma are all programs that have benefitted greatly from the state. Ewers’ answer was candid and understanding.

Probably because a Texas team hasn’t been in the running for a national championship in a little while. And I don’t know about other guys, but like me I just, I just want to compete at the highest, highest level. Obviously, one day they will get back there and it’ll be great. But right now, it’s just, I’m just tired seeing that happen.

2009 was the last time Texas was in the national championship. Nick Saban hoisted the crystal football, beginning his dynasty run. Since then, 2014 was the last time an in-state team sniffed a shot at a national championship.

Some argue TCU or Baylor deserved to be in the College Football Playoff, but Ohio State got in. Neither Texas nor Texas A&M has come close over the past decade.

For Ewers, going to Columbus will instantly give him the opportunity to compete for national championships. Ohio State has run the Big Ten over the past few years and been a borderline lock for the College Football Playoff.

Until Texas can prove they are contenders with Steve Sarkisian, nothing will change. Elite-level programs are going to come into the state and take the top prospects. Winning on the field will change everything.

