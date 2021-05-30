Quinn Ewers explains why he flipped from Texas to Ohio State, why others keep leaving the state

When the top recruit in the class of 2022 decommitted from Texas and decided to flip his commitment to Ohio State, it sent ripples across the college football recruiting world. Not only because the Buckeyes gained yet another blue-chip prospect, but because the Texas program lost another one of its top in-state products.

And it hasn’t just been this year. Over the last several years, the state of Texas has lost a ton of high school football talent to other programs, with Ohio State being the benefactor many times. Ewers, Jeff Okudah, J.K. Dobbins, and Garrett Wilson are just some examples of highly-rated recruits that have shunned Texas for other locations in college in recent recruiting cycles.

But why? The Longhorns have one of the best pedigrees and following in the history of college football. Well, it appears as though recent shortcomings on the field have played a part. In an interview with 247Sports, Ewers pointed to that very fact as to why he changed his allegiances.

“Probably because a Texas team hasn’t been in the running for a national championship in a little while,” Ewers said. “And I don’t know about other guys, but like me I just, I just want to compete at the highest, highest level. Obviously, one day they will get back there and it’ll be great. But right now, it’s just, I’m just tired seeing that happen.”

5-star Ohio State QB commit Quinn Ewers to play in All-American Bowl

Photo by Mike Cravens / Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY Network

It definitely doesn’t hurt that Ohio State has been competing at the highest level. The Buckeyes won the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship in January of 2015, and have been a part of the CFP five of the eight years since its existence.

And with the best talent from not only Texas but other states too, that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.