Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel in Red River Rivalry: Heisman odds, stats for Texas-Oklahoma QBs

Texas and Oklahoma will face off as undefeated teams for the first time since 2011 when they meet Saturday in the Red River Rivalry. With such success, solid quarterback play is expected.

And that’s exactly what the Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers and the Sooners’ Dillon Gabriel have provided this season, with each performing among the best quarterbacks in the country.

Ewers has passed for 1,358 yards with 10 touchdowns to just one interception this season, completing 66% of his passes. Gabriel, who leads the Big 12 in every passing statistic, has thrown for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions. Ewers and Gabriel have also ran for five and four touchdowns this season, respectively.

With No. 4 Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) facing off in the marquee college football matchup on Saturday, it's likely the final Big 12 version of the Red River Rivalry will hinge on the play of Ewers and his Sooners counterpart.

Here’s a breakdown of the two QB's stats, highlights and Heisman Trophy odds and more ahead of the Texas-Oklahoma showdown:

Heisman Trophy odds: Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel

Ewers might have had his "Heisman moment" this season in a 34-24 victory against No. 3 Alabama in Week 2. The former five-star recruit completed 24 of 38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns to solidify himself as a Heisman candidate.

For Gabriel, a win in the Red River Rivalry could count as the fifth-year quarterback's Heisman moment. He ranks seventh nationally in passing yards (1,593) and is tied for fourth in touchdowns (15) but doesn't have a signature win though five games. The Miliani, Hawaii, native threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns against Tulsa and scored five touchdowns (two rushing) against Iowa State last weekend.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams offers a stiff challenge for both quarterbacks, however. Williams, who won the Heisman last season, leads the country with 21 touchdown passes.

Here are the latest Heisman Trophy odds:

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Quinn Ewers stats

Ewers has been efficient in 2023 but hasn't been asked to do much outside of the Alabama win as Texas has defeated each of its other four opponents by at least 21 points. With the Big 12 schedule in full swing, Ewers will likely be asked to carry more load to complement a strong rushing attack (lead back Jonathan Brooks ranks third nationally with 597 rushing yards).

Here's a look at Ewers' stats this season:

Ewers has completed 97 of 147 passes (66%) for 1,358 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception. He also has 25 carries for 74 yards and five touchdowns.

Ewers' Big 12 ranking: Passing yards (third), passing touchdowns (third), completion percentage (fourth), completions (sixth), attempts (seventh).

Dillon Gabriel stats

Gabriel is playing the best football of his career. The left-handed passer boasts a 189.4 passer rating, which ranks eighth nationally. His 75.2% completion percentage also ranks fifth nationally. The UCF transfer appears to have taken the next step in his fifth season as a college starter.

Here's a rundown of Gabriel's stats this season:

Gabriel has completed 118 of 157 passes (75.2 percent) for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions. Also has 29 carries for 95 yards and four touchdowns.

Big 12 ranking: Passing yards (first), passing touchdowns (first), completion percentage (first), completions (third), attempts (fifth).

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas-Oklahoma 2023: Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel stats, Heisman odds