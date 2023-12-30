Quinn Ewers' right arm reveals much more about Texas' quarerback than just talent | Golden

NEW ORLEANS — Over his college career, Quinn Ewers has done more talking with his arm than his mouth.

The Texas quarterback is thoughtful and intelligent, but if you’re looking for sound bites, you might have better luck chomping on a bag of Doritos.

One glance at the tattoo on his right forearm may reveal more about the redshirt sophomore than Texas football’s most important player would care to disclose. It’s long in length, but to know Ewers indicates it’s still very personal in nature, perhaps a conversation piece but definitely not ink he acquired in haste.

It's a verse from the Bible. Luke 17:21. “Nor will they say, ‘Look, here it is! or There!' For behold, the kingdom of God is in the midst of you.”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers prays ahead of the regular-season finale against Texas Tech on Nov. 24. He said he draws inspiration from the Bible verse Luke 17:21 that's tattooed on his right forearm. "I think it's a powerful, powerful verse," he said Friday.

Ewers got the tattoo during his junior year at Southlake Carroll. The meaning is open to interpretation and promises there's more to him outside the sport than what he has shown though he has provided glimpses on occasion.

Football is the vocational language he speaks well, but the gospel evangelist’s word gives us an inside look at what makes the 20-year-old tick outside the lines.

“It just kind of popped out to me,” Ewers said Friday during his Sugar Bowl media availability. “Whenever God made us, he put you know the abilities that rose Jesus Christ from the from dead in us. He’s in us. He's not just the God of the future. He’s a God of the present. He's in the midst of all of us. It related to me and I think it’s a powerful, powerful verse.”

Quinn Ewers knows how to make a statement

Sometimes, players express themselves better with their actions and for Ewers, it has been the case since he announced he was transferring to the school he'd followed since childhood. He’s more vocal in the huddle in 2023 and much better in front of the scribblers and cameras, but he still does his best communicating with a big arm that has the potential to pilot an NFL offense once he decides to leave college, be it this year or next.

Ewers has been single-minded of purpose in what could be his final season. He’s more consistent after an up and down debut in 2022 and in a season where quarterbacks like Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and his Sugar Bowl opponent — Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. — have put up bigger numbers, Ewers has quietly guided the Horns to the national semis and the program’s biggest bowl game since the 2009 national title game loss to Alabama.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has full faith in quarterback Quinn Ewers, right, who will lead the Longhorns against Washington in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

Ewers may keep it low key in press conferences, but he has been a football chatterbox in the biggest games since Texas went on this 20-6 run over the last two seasons though he has missed five games due to injury.

Quinn Ewers has a good and bad history with Washington

Texas’ 27-20 loss to the Huskies in the 2022 Alamo Bowl showed his big-game potential. In that game and his 11 starts this season, Ewers has completed 70% of his passes for 3,530 yards with 22 passing touchdowns, another five on the ground and only six interceptions.

That includes a breakout performances in the 34-24 win at Alabama where he threw for 349 yards with three touchdowns, becoming the first visiting quarterback in 53 games to leave Tuscaloosa with a win. LSU’s Joe Burrow was the other and that came in 2019 when he captured the Heisman and the Bayou Bengals won a national title.

Numbers aside, there is something enigmatic about Ewers when it comes to perception. The Texas fans love him like a fat Cajun loves seafood gumbo, but it’s a respectful love and not the rock star craze we see whenever heir apparent Arch Manning enters a game.

A true clutch quarterback, and Texas knows it

To that end, no reporter asked a question about Ewers during offensive coordinator Kyle Flood’s availability even if we all understand that Ewers will be the most important player on Texas’ side of the ball as the program stands one win over Washington from advancing to its first national championship game since the 2009 season.

Of course there was a Manning question. Ewers was even asked about his understudy. Take it how you will, but there is an understanding in the Texas camp that the Horns are in great hands with Ewers because he has developed a great habit of delivering at clutch time.

This is no real competition between the two right now — that will happen next season if Ewers comes back — but it’s definitely a difference in perception.

Maybe that’s what makes Ewers such a success story. He doesn’t sweat the attention or lack of it. His guys love him and that’s all that matters.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates the Longhorns' 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryan-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in September. Ewers has delivered time and again in some of Texas' biggest games.

Just ask right tackle Christian Jones, who treats his quarterback like a Secret Service agent on a 24-hour Presidential detail.

“God, you got to take pride in it and it is makes it way easier when you’re protecting the pocket for Quinn as compared to like hypothetically, anyone else,” he said. “I'm just trying to say that Quinn is a great individual leader. He’s a great guy who cares about us.”

A leader of his team, on and off the field

Back to that action speaking louder than words discussion. Ewers has enjoyed solid protection this season. In the 11 games he played, the line allowed 25 sacks — 14 more than Washington — but some came when Ewers was looking for deeper routes to develop as opposed to Penix, who gets the ball out of the pocket as fast as any quarterback in the country.

Not one to discuss what he does for his linemen, Ewers, one of the highest endorsed college athletes as far as NIL is concerned, famously rewarded them with new travel bags from Lucchese Boot Company before the Oklahoma win last season.

Jones and center Jake Majors have raved over the last two seasons about the dinner tabs Ewers has picked up at Ruth’s Chris and Vince Young’s steakhouses.

It’s a respect that goes far beyond the trenches and it goes both ways.

“He wants to like show love and he wants to show his appreciation,” Jones said. “So, man, you try your hardest. Whatever you’ve got to do to keep him upright. That’s someone you really fight for.”

Some may not know it, but Ewers owns another tattoo.

It’s a cross with “Joshua 1:9” on it. “Have I not commanded you?," the verse reads. "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For the LORD, your God, will be with you wherever you go.”

This tattoo is one he isn’t asked about as much.

Its location? On his chest.

Closer to his heart.

Sugar Bowl

No. 3 Texas (12-1) vs. No. 2 Washington (13-0), 7:45 p.m. Monday, ESPN, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ewers guides Texas football with talented right arm, higher power