Quinn Ewers, Adonai Mitchell earn Big 12 honors after Texas football's win over Alabama

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs the ball against Alabama during the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Following its benchmark win over Alabama Saturday, the Texas football team picked up a pair of honors from the Big 12 Conference.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers was named the Big 12’s offensive player of the week while junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell earned the newcomer of the week award, the league office announced on Monday. It marked the second career conference accolade for Ewers and first for Mitchell.

Ewers, a sophomore, completed 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover to guide the Longhorns to a 34-24 victory over No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Two of those touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, when Texas scored 21 points to tally from a 16-13 deficit.

Ewers threw for three touchdowns passes for the second consecutive game and fourth time in his career, and the game marked his third career contest with at least 300 yards passing. Ewers also extended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 184, the second-longest stretch in program history behind Sam Ehlinger’s string of 308 passes without an interception in 2018, which remains a Big 12 record.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a ball for a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia, hauled in three passes for 78 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. His first score was a 7-yard touchdown that gave Texas the lead for good early in the fourth quarter, and his 39-yard score sealed the win. In the first two games of the season, the native of Missouri City outside of Houston has six receptions for 104 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns.

