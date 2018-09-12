Quinn Cook: Warriors training camp player profile

The Bulls did it twice, with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way. The Lakers accomplished it once, behind Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. In the 42 seasons since the NBA-ABA merger, those are the only franchises to win three consecutive NBA Finals.

When the Warriors come together for training camp on Sept. 25, their goal is to become the third.

Player: Quinn Cook

Position: Point guard

College: Duke

Height/weight: 6-1, 180

Age: 25

Salary: $1.54M (second year of a two-year contract at 1.56M per Spotrac)

2017-18 in review: Cook spent most of last season with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors, where he was terrific. He became the league's first player to shoot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point distance and 90 percent from the line. That, along with solid play during absences of Stephen Curry, was enough to convince the Warriors last April to upgrade his contract status from two-way to a standard NBA deal.

Key stats: 33 games (18 starts), 9.5 points per game (48.4 percent FG, 44.2 percent 3p), 2.7 assists.

Season highs: Points (30), 3-pointers (five), assists (eight), steals (three, twice), minutes (40).

2018-19 outlook: Entrenched as the team's third-string point guard, behind veterans Curry and Shaun Livingston, Cook's deep shooting provides a needed dimension for a team that struggles to get consistent scoring from its bench. His ability to play off the ball allows him to team with play Livingston, who uses his height (6-7) and interior shooting to his best advantage. The Warriors won't ask a lot of Cook, unless injuries come into play. He will be a restricted free agent in July.