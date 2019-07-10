Quinn Cook signing with Lakers is ultimate tribute to his late father originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former Warriors point guard Quinn Cook ends every social media post with "RiP DAD."

It's a tribute to his late father, Ted Cook.

Last week, Quinn did something else to honor his father. He signed a two-year, $6 million contract with his dad's favorite team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ted Cook was a huge Lakers fan, and now his son will don the purple and gold.

After signing with the Lakers, Quinn posted a pair of images on his Instagram Story. One showed Ted in a Lakers jacket and the other showed a young Quinn wearing a Kobe Bryant No. 24 jersey with all his other Lakers jerseys on the floor.

In 107 games over the last two seasons with the Warriors, Quinn averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

After blossoming next to Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, Cook will get to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

We're sure Ted will enjoy watching Lakers games this season on the big flatscreen in heaven.