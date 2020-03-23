Last Tuesday, former Warriors superstar Kevin Durant revealed that he was one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, KD's good friend and ex-Golden State teammate, Quinn Cook, provided an update on the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

"He's good. He's good. His spirits are good," Cook said on NBC Sports Washington's "Wizards Talk" podcast. "As the days go by and we start to learn more about it and you see more people who have it ... we're thankful and lucky enough that our organizations and teams have access to tests so guys get tested.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"But K's good. K is in great spirits, still being K, man. Low, mellow, chill, moving at his own pace. He's just encouraging social distancing and staying inside and don't expose others. For him to step up to the plate and use his platform to spread awareness is brave.

"That's the kind of guy he is. He's fine. He's doing great."

[RELATED: How NBA has led sports world in assists during pandemic]

Terrific. It's nice to finally hear some good news amid this global crisis.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Quinn Cook provides update on how Kevin Durant is handling coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area