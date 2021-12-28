Quinn Cook leaves Russian team
The two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook and Lokomotiv Kuban are parting ways, per Eurohoops’ Aris Barkas. The decision is mutual and Cook who is already in the US for the holiday break will not return to Krasnodar.
Source: EuroHoops.net
