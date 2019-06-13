Quinn Cook confirms 'fake timeout' in NBA Finals Game 5, explains mindset

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Early in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Warriors guard Quinn Cook did something that took a lot of guts.

Just watch for yourself:

After Golden State's 106-105 win over the Raptors, ESPN's Zach Lowe spoke with Cook about the play:

"I practice that in my mind. Anytime Steve tells me to take [a timeout], I think about doing it." (Cook said Kerr indeed asked for a timeout, and you can see Kerr signaling for one.) "It's an NBA thing. You kinda point at the ref. But when I went to point the ref, Norman Powell cut me off, so I made a move."  

Cook says Curry does it now and then, but Cook has been a little wary of stepping out of his lane. He also worried this column might put Toronto onto the scent. I don't think so. The fake timeout works.

If you gamble like Cook did, you better win the bet.

Does he take that risk if he hadn't just hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors an 88-82 lead? Perhaps that gave him the confidence to give it a shot.

With Kevin Durant out with a torn right Achilles tendon, Cook should play big minutes in Game 6 on Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

Perhaps he has another trick up his sleeve...

