Quinn calls Kings 'men amongst boys' in 4-1 defeat of Sharks

The Los Angeles Kings have the best points percentage in the Western Conference. The Sharks have the worst.

It sure looked like that Tuesday night, as the .714 Kings dismantled the .328 Sharks 4-1, outshooting them 37-15.

The good vibes from a bravado road trip, highlighted by comebacks in New York, Detroit, and Las Vegas, followed by an impressive victory at home against the Central Division-challenging Winnipeg Jets, are dissipating.

“I thought we had a good first period, and then we stunk for two periods,” Sharks coach David Quinn said of his team’s third consecutive defeat. “That was men amongst boys in the second and third period. I thought they were quicker and played with more conviction. More physical.”

