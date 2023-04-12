Broncos offensive tackle Quinn Bailey officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

He played eight games with one start last season, seeing action on 162 offensive snaps and 29 on special teams.

Bailey, 27, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been on and off the roster and practice squad since.

He played one game as a rookie on special teams and one game his second season on special teams. In 2021, he appeared in four games, including a few snaps on offense.

Quinn Bailey signs exclusive rights tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk