Quinn: Anthem protests 'might come up' with Cowboys' Jones

SCHUYLER DIXON (AP Pro Football Writer)
The Associated Press
  • Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomes fans to his team's opening practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, then-Los Angeles Rams linebacker Robert Quinn (94) raises his fist during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn says the issue of protesting during the national anthem might come up before the season with owner Jerry Jones, who in the past has taken a hardline stance against displays by his players. Quinn joined the Cowboys in an offseason trade. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn (94) raises his right fist during the singing of the national anthem, before the team's NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn says the issue of protesting during the national anthem might come up before the season with owner Jerry Jones, who in the past has taken a hardline stance against displays by his players. Quinn joined the Cowboys in an offseason trade. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn says the issue of protesting during the national anthem ''might come up'' before the season with owner Jerry Jones, who in the past has taken a hard stance against such displays by his players.

Quinn, who raised his fist during ''The Star-Spangled Banner'' in recent seasons with the Rams and the Miami Dolphins, joined the Cowboys in an offseason trade.

Since Colin Kaepernick sparked the debate in 2016, players have been kneeling, sitting or raising fists during the anthem to raise awareness about police brutality, social injustice and racial inequality. At training camp last year, Jones said, ''Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line.''

Quinn reiterated to The Associated Press that his focus remains on football over the anthem issue and says his message has always been more about ''peace, love and happiness.''

Asked if he and Jones had to get on the same page, Quinn told the AP, ''You'll have to talk to Jerry about that one.'' Jones wasn't immediately available for comment Monday.

The Cowboys open the regular season at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 8. Their preseason opener is Aug. 10 in San Francisco.

---

