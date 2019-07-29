Quinn: Anthem protests 'might come up' with Cowboys' Jones Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomes fans to his team's opening practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn says the issue of protesting during the national anthem ''might come up'' before the season with owner Jerry Jones, who in the past has taken a hard stance against such displays by his players.

Quinn, who raised his fist during ''The Star-Spangled Banner'' in recent seasons with the Rams and the Miami Dolphins, joined the Cowboys in an offseason trade.

Since Colin Kaepernick sparked the debate in 2016, players have been kneeling, sitting or raising fists during the anthem to raise awareness about police brutality, social injustice and racial inequality. At training camp last year, Jones said, ''Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line.''

Quinn reiterated to The Associated Press that his focus remains on football over the anthem issue and says his message has always been more about ''peace, love and happiness.''

Asked if he and Jones had to get on the same page, Quinn told the AP, ''You'll have to talk to Jerry about that one.'' Jones wasn't immediately available for comment Monday.

The Cowboys open the regular season at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 8. Their preseason opener is Aug. 10 in San Francisco.

