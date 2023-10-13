Quinebaug Valley's Lamothe voted The Bulletin Football Player of the Week

Quinebaug Valley’s Deven Lamothe has been voted The Bulletin Football Player of the Week.

Lamothe, a junior running back, gained 302 yards on 26 carries and scored four touchdowns while leading the Pride to a 33-14 Connecticut Technical Conference win over Cheney Tech.

Quinebaug Valley has a bye this weekend. The Pride will face Bullard/Kolbe on Thursday, Oct. 19 (6 p.m.) at Kennedy Stadium in Bridgeport.

This week’s Football Player of the Week nominees also included Johan Eddy (Thames River) and Xavier Jackson (Thames River).

