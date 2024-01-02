Quincy Williams says Jets motivated to snap franchise losing streak vs. Patriots

As the Jets limp toward the finish line of a disappointing 2023 season, they will have at least one more shot at snapping the franchise’s 15-game losing streak to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It’s a feat on the minds of at least some of the players.

“[The] motivation and vibes around the locker room is going 1-0 this week, especially because it’s a big game, because we play the Patriots,” linebacker Quincy Williams told reporters on Monday. “The goal is breaking the losing streak, honestly.”

The last time the Jets beat the Patriots was Dec. 27, 2015 - when Williams was only a sophomore at Murray State.

His brother, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was still in high school. And while Quinnen said it is just another game for him, Quincy said the players are certainly aware of the streak even if it’s not discussed much in the locker room.

“I mean, it’s not something that’s like verbally talked about, but I can say that…it might be some type of side conversation or something in the in the back of everyone’s heads, for sure,” Quincy said. “Just because of the rivalry of the team, really.

“It’s not like everything is riding on this one game [kind of] mindset, it’s the same focus.”