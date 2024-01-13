Quincy Williams named First Team All-Pro

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams’ excellent season was rewarded Friday. Williams was named First Team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Williams did not make the Pro Bowl despite being the highest vote-getter among AFC linebackers. Being selected to the All Pro team by the Associated Press more than makes up for it.

Williams finished with 139 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, two sacks and ten passes defended, improving his play both against the run and the pass.

Good on the Associated Press for recognizing the incredible play of Williams this season and giving him this well-deserved honor.

Williams was one of two Jets to be named to the All Pro team, joining cornerback Sauce Gardner, who is now two for two in making the team.

